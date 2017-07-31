Summer is coming to a close soon enough, and Netflix will be doing their best to keep you tethered to your couch with a new wave of programming being added to their streaming library. An assembly of licensed movies and TV shows as well as plenty of Netflix originals will debut in August, and we’ve assembled a list of the best titles for you to check out.

Find out all the noteworthy TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in August 2017 down below.

Cloud Atlas

This sci-flick from the Wachowski siblings may have bombed at the box office, but it’s one of the most underrated original movies to come from Hollywood. It’s undoubtedly strange, but there’s a reason the project attracted such a fantastic cast. It’s a fascinating story that spans generations and deserves to be seen. Discover the true-true on August 1st.

The Addams Family

For all the mediocre adaptations of TV shows that have been done on the big screen, The Addams Family is one of the better attempts to update a classic for modern audiences. The movie keeps the spirit of the original series intact while making it a little more twisted for contemporary viewers. You don’t have to be familiar with the original show to enjoy it, which is a rarity. Get creepy and kooky on August 1st.

The Matrix Trilogy

Even tough the trilogy may have fizzled out with The Matrix Revolutions, you can’t deny that The Matrix is one of the best and most iconic sci-fi films of all time. Also, even though The Matrix Reloaded gets a bad rap, I maintain that it’s a satisfactory, action-packed sequel that sets up a promising conclusion that just isn’t delivered in the third installment. Enter The Matrix again on August 1st.

The Founder

Even though Michael Keaton didn’t end up with an Oscar nomination for his turn as the man who stole McDonald’s and turned it into America’s biggest and most famous fast food franchise, he certainly deserved one. This is like the chain restaurant version of The Social Network, and it has a fantastic supporting cast to go with it. Check it out on August 2nd.

Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later

Netflix already delivered the prequel series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day at Camp, but now it’s time to head back to camp for the sequel that was promised in the original Sundance selected summer camp comedy parody from 2001. We get to meet back up with our favorite camp counselors 10 years later, and the entire cast is back again for a new season of shenanigans. Camp reopens on August 4th.

The Defenders

It’s time for Marvel’s street-level superheroes to join forces, making for the TV version of Marvel’s Avengers. The series is bringing together Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist, all to battle a new threat that has been building across several seasons of television. Will it live up to the anticipation? We’ll find out on August 18th.

Death Note

The Hollywood adaptation of the popular Japanese manga is coming to Netflix at the end of the month. Is there any chance that will be something fans can appreciate or has the American cast removed any possibility of that happening? Footage from the movie looks like it could be an interesting take on the material, but maybe not for those who love the source material. It hits Netflix on August 25th.