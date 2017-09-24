In this edition of TV Bits:

Cord cutting has reached new heights

Seth MacFarlane ‘s The Flintstones show probably isn’t happening

‘s show probably isn’t happening Sabrina , a Riverdale spin-off, is currently in the works

, a Riverdale spin-off, is currently in the works New photos from The Walking Dead season 8

season 8 The Exorcist season 2 debuts a new featurette

season 2 debuts a new featurette And more!

Variety cites a research report that says the rate of cord cutting – aka canceling cable or satellite TV – has exploded in recent months and 2017 could see as many as 22.2 million U.S. adults cutting the cord by the end of the year. That’s a big 16% increase from the 16.7 million that bailed from more traditional methods last year. Networks are racing to start their own subscription platforms in an attempt to keep up, but the industry is clearly experiencing major growing pains right now, and we’ll have to see what it looks like in a couple of years to get a sense of how much change there will really be in the long run.

Remember when Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane was going to reboot The Flintstones as a live-action TV series? I hope you’re not still holding your breath for that (especially since it was announced back in 2011…that’s a long time to hold your breath!), because it sounds dead. On Reddit, MacFarlane said the show would “probably not” happen and he gave an predictable reason why:

Honestly I couldn’t figure out a way to find enough differentiation between a modern-day Fred Flintstone and… Peter Griffin.

Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is developing The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, a spin-off of the popular new teen drama series Riverdale. For those who aren’t tapped into that world, that’s “Sabrina” as in “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” who shares a comic universe with Archie and the gang. But ScreenCrush relays that this will be a “a dark coming-of-age tale that traffics in horror, the occult and witchcraft,” so that should be…interesting, I guess?

Speaking of The CW, here’s the new trailer for the 13th (!!!) season of Supernatural.

Entertainment Weekly has a new gallery of images from The Walking Dead season 8 for your perusal.

You’ll have one week to catch up with all 194 episodes of Will & Grace before the new revival series debuts, because the comedy series is coming to Hulu, the NBC app, and On Demand services on September 21, 2017. After the new episodes premiere a week later, those episodes will also be available to stream on those platforms. So start planning your marathon now. If Karen squabbles with Jack and no one’s watching, did it really happen?