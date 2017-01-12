It’s the TCAs this week, and that means we’ve got lots of big TV news coming our way right now. So let’s get them all taken care of right now, shall we? After the jump:

FX’s Atlanta won’t return until 2018.

FX’s American Crime Story also won’t return until 2018.

American Horror Story has been renewed. Yes, again.

Archer, The Americans, and Feud get premiere dates.

A Series of Unfortunate Events gets a second season.

Big Little Lies and Riverdale unleash new teasers.

Arrested Development season 5 is “close,” supposedly.

Lethal Weapon casts Thomas Lennon as Joe Pesci.

We’re big Star Wars fans here at /Film, in case you’ve somehow failed to notice, but even we’re a little cranky with them for this one. FX confirmed today that Donald Glover‘s Atlanta won’t return until 2018 — and it’s all Star Wars‘ fault. With Glover set to play Lando Calrissian in the upcoming Han Solo movie, he just won’t have time for another season of Atlanta until next year.

On the bright side, though, we can rest assured Glover won’t be leaving TV behind anytime soon. He’s just signed an exclusive overall production deal with FX Productions, so there could be more shows coming from him in the not-too-distant future.

While we’re at it, Atlanta isn’t the only FX series facing a delay. American Crime Story‘s follow-up to its critically acclaimed first season, The People v. O.J. Simpson, has been pushed back to 2018. “We have really high ambitions for this,” said FX president John Landgraf. “It’s about character and larger themes. It’s just taking time, frankly, to get material we’re happy with.” As previously announced, season 2 will center on Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath.

Season 3, which revolves around the murder of Gianni Versace, remains on track to debut in 2018. The season 2 delay, then, means the two storylines will “air within about six months of each other.”

Just a few months after FX announced American Horror Story had been renewed for season 7, they’ve gone and re-upped the show for two more seasons. That means it’ll be on air at least through season 9, which will probably air around 2019. Presumably, one of them will be that Murder House / Coven crossover season that executive producer Ryan Murphy has been teasing. The news shouldn’t exactly shock anyone, seeing as American Horror Story remains one of the network’s biggest hits as well as a cornerstone of Murphy’s FX television empire.

Get ready for Archer: Dreamland. The animated comedy is set to return for its eighth season on Wednesday, April 5 at 10 PM. It’ll be the show’s first season on its new home, FXX. The next season reimagines the world of Archer as a 1940s noir mystery, with Archer setting out to learn who killed Woodhouse.

Also coming back this spring is The Americans, which has just been set to debut Tuesday, March 7 at 10 PM. Make sure to mark that down, because it’s a switch from the show’s usual Wednesday slot. The show is slated to end after season 6, so things should start getting even more explosive than usual.

Finally, FX’s next Ryan Murphy anthology series also has a due date. Feud: Bette and Joan, based on the famous rivalry between Hollywood icons Joan Crawford (Jessica Lange) and Bette Davis (Susan Sarandon), will kick off Sunday, March 5. The show also stars Alfred Molina, Judy Davis, Stanley Tucci, Jackie Hoffman, and Allison Wright.