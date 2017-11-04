Trollhunters, the Netflix animated series from Guillermo del Toro, is gearing up for a second season, and now there’s a trailer to get fans excited. The series is a tale of two worlds colliding – the normal world as we know it, and a secret underground world of trolls. And we’re talking the mythical monstrous trolls here, not the angry people who haunt message boards and comment sections. The Trollhunters Part 2 trailer is waiting below.

Master of fantasy Guillermo del Toro brings his filmmaking sensibilities to the animated world of Netflix’s Trollhunters, a colorful, whimsical show that’s been warmly embraced by audiences. Featuring the voices of the late Anton Yelchin, along with and frequent del Toro collaborator Ron Perlman, Trollhunters Part 2 recently added Mark Hamill, Lena Headey and David Bradley to the mix. The new trailer for season 2 gives us an exciting look at what’s to come.

Trollhunters Part 2 trailer

Regarding using the remaining work of the late Anton Yelchin, del Toro told Entertainment Weekly, “The reality and the beauty of this is that we can continue not only the storyline and the characters, but we have a huge swath of work from Anton that allows us to continue Anton through more than half the season.” The filmmaker added: “From the get-go, even in the first season, we knew we wanted to preserve as much of the performance of Anton as possible, both from an artistic and a human point of view…coincidentally, we have an event in the last episode Anton did which allows us to sort of change his voice slightly, so the character stays — but we didn’t plan this. It was pure serendipity that we had that in the works. The beats of the second season have been set for years, and as of now, we have not altered or needed to alter a single beat.”

Trollhunters Part 2 will debut on Netflix December 15, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: