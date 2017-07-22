If you recognize the names Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, and Tiger Chen without looking them up, then your day is about to get a whole lot better: the three martial arts movie stars (who appeared in films like Ong-Bak, The Raid, and Man of Tai Chi, respectively) have teamed up for a new action movie called Triple Threat, and the first trailer has arrived. This is the Avengers of modern martial arts films.

If you don’t know these guys’ names and you’re a fan of bone-crunching action movies, allow this to be your introduction to what this group of cinematic badasses is all about.



Triple Threat trailer

Oh, did I forget to mention that Scott Adkins is in this movie, too? If you’ve ever seen Ninja 2: Shadow of a Tear, Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning, or the Undisputed movies, Adkins is someone who’s been steadily dominating the direct-to-video action movie marketplace for years. (Note: you don’t need to have seen the first Ninja movie to enjoy the sequel.) You may also recognize him from his small role in last year’s Doctor Strange.

Plus, Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight) is along for the ride, too. I told you this was like the Avengers…they’ve got everybody in this thing.

The plot for these sorts of films is always secondary to the action, but just for completion’s sake, here’s what the film will be about:

A hit contract is taken out on a billionaires daughter intent on bringing down a major crime syndicate. A down and out team of mercenaries must take on a group of professional assassins and stop them before they kill their target.

But let’s get real: this could be about Jaa attempting to get revenge against Adkins because of an overturned lemonade stand and we’d still show up to see how each of these guys is going to inflict punishing amounts of damage on each other. It’s all about the vision and execution, and if that shot of Adkins getting kicked in the chest mid-air a split-second after delivering a spin-kick of his own is any indication, action movie fans are in good hands with this one.

Dwayne Smith wrote the script, while Wang Xiaolie directs. Chad Stahelski, the stunt man-turned-director of the John Wick movies, coordinated the action design. Michael Bisping, Celina Jade, and Jeeja Yanin co-star.

Triple Threat arrives in theaters sometime in 2018.