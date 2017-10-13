It’s Friday the 13th and it’s been a long week. Let’s all unwind with some scary music. In the spirit of the season and the day, Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have released a cover version of John Carpenter‘s famous Halloween theme song. Listen to the Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross Halloween theme below.

It’s October. The weather is finally cooling down (in some places), and Halloween is fast approaching. And that’s not all: it’s also Friday the 13th. In honor of this superstitious-laden day, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross of Nine Inch Nails have released an eerie, atmospheric cover of one of John Carpenter’s most famous horror movie themes, Halloween. Released through the label Sacred Bones, the track is more than a straight-forward recreation of Carpenter’s simple yet effective piano melody; it also sets an appropriately ominous mood via an intro featuring white noise and several motifs from the rest of Carpenter’s theme before descending into a cacophony of creepy chaos. Give it a listen.

John Carpenter’s Halloween by Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross

“I clearly remember my friends and I at 13 years old conning our parents into letting us see Halloween when it came out in 1978,” Reznor said via Rolling Stone. “We left the theater forever changed. We were damaged and scarred, with the shit genuinely scared out of us and that theme stuck firmly in our heads. John Carpenter, it’s your fault that I turned out the way I did.”

Carpenter composed the soundtracks for many of his films, and in most cases the soundtracks have become just as iconic as the movies themselves. Often relying on simple melodies and heavy use of synthesizers, Carpenter was able to create some of the most memorable horror movie music in history. Carpenter is getting ready to kick off a tour to promote the release of his new album, Anthology: Movie Themes 1974-1998, a collection of 13 of his classic movie themes newly recorded with the collaborators that worked on his Lost Themes studio albums and subsequent tour – his son, Cody Carpenter, and Daniel Davies. Carpenter also recently confirmed he would handling the music for the upcoming Halloween reboot/sequel, due out in 2018. Of the Reznor and Ross cover, Carpenter had nothing but praise:

“Moody and dark, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross’ version of ‘Halloween’ does amazing justice to the original. I’m impressed.”

Reznor and Ross have composed several soundtracks themselves, including music for The Social Network, Gone Girl, and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo. In addition to being available to listen to on YouTube, the Reznor and Ross cover of Halloween can be purchased on Amazon.