Bad news, Tremors fans. The Tremors reboot starring Kevin Bacon is dead in the ground. Syfy passed on the pilot for the TV series reboot of the 1990 cult classic with original star Bacon set to reprise his role.

Kevin Bacon teamed with Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum to develop a Tremors TV series, which would pick up 25 years after the events of the original film. Bacon was ready to reprise his role as Valentine McKee in the new show.

But 10 months after Bacon announced that the project was heading to Syfy, the actor/producer rang the Tremors reboot death knell (via Deadline).

“Sad to report that my dream of revisiting the world of Perfection will not become a reality,” Bacon wrote on Instagram. “Although we made a fantastic pilot (IMHO) the network has decided not to move forward. Thanks to our killer cast and everyone behind the scenes who worked so hard. And always keep one eye out for GRABOIDS!”

The new Tremors series was penned by Andrew Miller, and would depict the killer Graboid worms as they return to the town of Perfection, Nevada, 25 years after they nearly destroyed the small town. Now, the town’s only hope for survival is Valentine McKee (Bacon), who beat them once before. But to do that, he’ll have to overcome age, alcoholism, and a hero complex.

Bacon has been interested in revisiting Tremors since 2015. He would team up with Miller, Blumhouse and UCP for the reboot series later that year. “It’s the only character I’ve ever played that I was interested in exploring 25 years later,” Bacon said when the pilot was first announced. “[Tremors] is a really good movie. I don’t go back and watch my movies but because we were doing this one, I had to go back and look at it. It’s just the idea of this loser who is living a very ordinary life and has an extraordinary experience with these monsters and becomes, for a moment, a hero.”

The Tremors reboot would have been the latest project to resurrect iconic ’80s or ’90s characters. Karate Kid‘s Ralph Macchio and William Zabka are returning in the YouTube web series Cobra Kai, while network TV has been dominated by reboots and remakes of beloved sitcoms like Roseanne. Syfy may have initially been eager to get in on the reboot-mania, but Tremors might not have been the property the network was looking for.