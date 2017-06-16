No matter how much shade gets thrown at Michael Bay, you can’t deny that the director knows how to create big screen spectacle. It may not always come with a coherent story, especially in the Transformers franchise, but the filmmaker uses state of the art tools to create some of the most bombastic blockbuster action that the big screen has ever seen and IMAX helps him make the wild images in his head a reality.

A new Transformers The Last Knight IMAX featurette reveals how Michael Bay shot 98% of his sequel on IMAX 3D cameras, complete with behind-the-scenes footage of the explosions that happened on set as the camera barreled through the action. Watch below!

There is a bunch of behind-the-scenes footage here showing how the IMAX cameras are put right in the middle of some extremely explosive action sequences. At the very least when Transformers: The Last Knight hits theaters in the middle of next week, we know that it will look phenomenal on an IMAX 3D screen, even if the story doesn’t make much sense.

We’ll have a better idea of what to expect from Transformers: The Last Knight once the movie premieres in the United States early next week. The film will be having its US premiere at the Chicago Opera House, just a hop skip and a jump away from my home turf. I’ll be attending the premiere and will have thoughts on the movie shortly thereafter, so stay tuned.

If you want to see more from Transformers: The Last Knight, watch the most recent trailer from overseas. You can learn more about Michael Bay’s preference for shooting in 3D over here, and also find out how he’s able to shoot in 3D so quickly right here.

When all seems lost, a few brave souls can save everything we’ve ever known. The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock). There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.

Transformers: The Last Knight opens on June 21.