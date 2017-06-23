Transformers: The Last Knight is already playing in theaters around the world, but since most of the country isn’t heading out to see the movie until this weekend, there’s no better time to recap the history of Transformers in Michael Bay’s big screen franchise.

In the latest installment of the Transformers franchise, we learn from Sir Anthony Hopkins that there’s an entire secret history of Autobots working with humans through pretty much every time period of civilization. Thankfully, a new video recap reminds us everything we learned about the Transformers’ time on Earth, and it should come as no surprise to see that the new movie basically ignores all of that while trying to expand the mythology as well.

Watch the Transformers franchise recap after the jump.

If you’re like me, you’ve forgotten almost everything about Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen, and that’s because it doesn’t make a lick of sense, which is saying something when it comes to Transformers movies. But even outside of the worst sequel, all of the exposition and setup that keys us into the various MacGuffins throughout the franchise don’t seem to jibe with the revelation we’ll get in The Last Knight about Transformers being part of the entirety of human history.

At the end of the day, no one is going to Transformers movies for a cohesive overarching story, even if it would be nice to havea Transformers movie that had some semblance of a coherent narrative. Maybe that will change now that Michael Bay is leaving the franchise, but we won’t count on it.