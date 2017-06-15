Cybertron, the alien home world of the Transformers in Michael Bay’s live-action film series, has, to put it mildly, been through some shit. The original stomping grounds of Optimus Prime, Megatron, and the rest of the gang became a war-torn wasteland during a civil war when Megatron attempted to steal the all-powerful All Spark and rule the universe. And in the third film, 2011’s Transformers: Dark of the Moon, Sentinel Prime and Megatron attempted to use a space bridge to transport the wreckage of Cybertron to Earth’s solar system, but when their plan was foiled, the entire planet imploded on itself and the Autobots made Earth their home.

But it looks like the Transformers films may not be finished with Cybertron just yet: the CEO of Hasbro says that Transformers 6 might feature the home world once more.



In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hasbro CEO Brian Goldner was asked if he and Paramount Pictures had a director in mind for Transformers 6, which is currently slated for release on June 28, 2019, and Goldner offered up some potential information about what that sequel might include:

“There is not a director yet, but it’s certainly a date we believe we can achieve. We own several hundred characters in the mythology. People don’t know much about their home planet. We’re in the process of thinking about what is the next story to tell.”

I think it’s safe to say Cybertron has been sufficiently destroyed in the current era, but there’s always the possibility of a prequel that explores the planet in its brighter days. The new Bumblebee movie is going to be a prequel set in the 1980s and looking at The Last Knight’s trip to Arthurian England, it’s clear this franchise has no issue at all telling stories of robots smashing each other in different time periods.

Bay said that this month’s The Last Knight was going to be his final Transformers movie, but in keeping with his grand tradition of going back on his word when it comes to leaving this franchise, he later expressed interest in directing one of the billion spin-offs that are currently in development. Who knows – I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised if Paramount ultimately talks him into coming back to direct Transformers 6 himself.

Meanwhile, Transformers: The Last Knight blasts into theaters on June 21, 2017.