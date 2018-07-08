It’s time for another trailer round-up, in which we take a quick look at a few upcoming movies or TV shows that have slipped through the cracks. Today, we’re highlighting UFO, a paranoia thriller about alien spacecraft appearing on Earth; Hunt for the Skinwalker, a documentary about “the Area 51 of the paranormal”; and Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story, a six-part docu-series produced by Jay-Z about the teenager whose murder made national news and sparked a revolution.



UFO Trailer

I’ll admit it: I tend to roll my eyes at cheaply-made paranoia thrillers, but UFO actually looks like it could be…pretty decent? It has all the elements of a hokey Z-movie, but the cast looks good enough that they might elevate the material. This one stars Alex Sharp (who I saw deliver a stunning performance a few years ago as the lead in the Broadway production of a play called The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Ella Purnell, Gillian Anderson, and David Straithairn, and it hits home video on September 4, 2018.

Derek (Alex Sharp) a brilliant college student, haunted by a childhood UFO sighting, believes that mysterious sightings reported at multiple airports across the United States are UFO’s. With the help of his girlfriend, Natalie (Ella Purnell), and his advanced mathematics professor, Dr. Hendricks (X-Files’ Gillian Anderson), Derek races to unravel the mystery with FBI special agent Franklin Ahls (David Strathairn) on his heels.

Hunt for the Skinwalker Trailer

Speaking of paranoia thrillers, here’s an actual documentary that fits into that category. It’s called Hunt for the Skinwalker, and tells the story of the Skinwalker Ranch, an area in Utah that’s supposedly been the site of strange goings-on and supernatural events over the years. Whether you believe these spooky tales are up to you, but this doc is going to do its damnedest to convince you that Something Is Out There.

There’s no official release date for this one yet, but The Orchard is set to release it some time in 2018.

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story Trailer

Here’s a story that no one needs convincing is true, because we all know how it happened. Jay-Z has produced a six-part documentary TV series called Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story about the murder of a 17-year-old kid by George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watch volunteer who shot Martin and was eventually acquitted by a jury despite the wrongful shooting. “It took my son being shot down to make me stand up,” Martin’s mother says, and this looks like it’ll be a powerful tribute to Trayvon’s life and legacy as the spark that lit the flame of societal revolution.

Rest in Power premieres on the Paramount Network on July 30, 2018.