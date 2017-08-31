In the hustle and bustle of covering breaking news every day, sometimes a few movie trailers manage to sneak by unnoticed. But they can’t hide forever. We’re vigilant, and we’ll catch up with them eventually. Here are a few recent trailers that we didn’t catch when they first dropped this week.

Borg vs. McEnroe

I’ve been interested in this movie ever since I heard that Shia LaBeouf was cast in the role of the hot-headed John McEnroe, and though LaBeouf’s off-screen antics and unpredictable personality make him a great choice for that part, the whole thing didn’t crystallize for me until I heard LaBeouf utter this line in the trailer: “Everything in me gets left out on that court, and none of you understand it because none of you do it.”

That seems like some solid insight as to why LaBeouf might have chosen to take on this role: a misunderstood soul who has had so many words written about him, very few of which come close to the actual truth? This could be as much about LaBeouf experiencing some catharsis as it is about the story of two tennis legends facing off.

Borg vs. McEnroe plays at the Toronto International Film Festival in September, and opens in the U.S. sometime this fall.

Crash Pad

Domnhall Gleeson, Thomas Haden Church, and Christina Applegate star in a twisted comedic love triangle story that’s executive producer Alexander Payne (Election, Nebraska). This seems a little more manic than the films Payne usually produces, but since I like everyone involved, I’ll probably end up watching this on a plane one day.

Crash Pad arrives in theaters on September 25, 2017.

The Houses October Built 2

I’ve never heard of the original, and frankly I thought the trailer for this sequel looked pretty awful…until the last thirty seconds or so. Before that, I was thinking I’d rather just go to a haunted house or local carnival with my own friends instead of watching someone else do it, but the last few seconds here are just creepy enough to convince me that this movie at least has a point to it.

This one comes out on September 22, 2017.

Mark Felt: The Man Who Brought Down The White House

“Is the President lying?” someone asks in this trailer. Frankly, it’s a little hard to watch this with everything that’s going on in our current political environment, but it is unquestionably satisfying to see Liam Neeson play the secret source who broke the Watergate scandal wide open. All that talk about how nothing can stop an ongoing investigation…well, let’s just say it’d be much easier to watch this if it was in the wake of a much-needed impeachment instead of while we’re waiting for one to happen.

Mark Felt hits theaters on September 29, 2017.

Broken Mile

And finally, here’s the red-band trailer for a new thriller called Broken Mile, whose claim to fame is that it’s shot in a single-take with no cuts. It looks like a similarly low-budget spin on the German thriller Victoria (which is an incredible movie that I’d highly recommend checking out if you haven’t seen), and Broken Mile is actually already out on home video and VOD if you’d like to check it out for yourselves.