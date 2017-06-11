James Marsden looks right at home as an on-air sports journalist in the 1980s. With the big framed glasses and colourful attire, the actor, who typically shines in comedies, is covering the 1982 Tour De Pharmacy. A dangerous year in cycling, with everybody doping. In HBO’s new sports mockumentary, Andy Samberg, John Cena, Orlando Bloom, and a long list of other familiar faces play athletes competing in the 1982 race – which looks every bit as ridiculous and as fun as 7 Days in Hell.

Below, watch the Tour De Pharmacy trailer.

In 7 Days From Hell, Sandberg played volatile tennis star Aaron Williams for director Jake Szymanski (Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), who’s behind this new HBO documentary as well. A part of the fun of that comedy was watching actors we don’t always see in comedies getting ridiculous. A long list of talent starred in 7 Days From Hell, and the list is just as lengthy for Tour De Pharmacy.

Julia Ormond, J.J. Abrams, Kevin Bacon, Dolph Lundgren, Maya Rudolph, Will Forte, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Freddie Highmore, Danny Glover, and looking as dapper as ever, Mr. Jeff Goldblum. Even Lance Armstrong makes an appearance.

Cena looks like he’s going to score some big laughs in the mockumentary. He looks wonderfully absurd on that tiny bicycle competing. Trainwreck and Sisters showed he’s adept at comedy, so it’s not surprising he looks like one of the film’s standout players. Even how brightly he smiles lying about “training super hard on a bicycle” is a great, small touch that helps make that joke hit. There’s a lot of funny moments in the trailer, though. Bless costume designer Romy Itzigoshn for giving Goldblum fans something to smile about today. Jeff Goldblum is one of the few who could remain divine while rocking that look. No matter how he’s dressed, he’s a national treasure.

If Tour De Pharmacy is as enjoyable as 7 Days From Hell, hopefully Sandberg and Szymanski keep these sports mockumentaries coming. There’s no shortage of subjects to cover.

In 1982, during a dark and fictitious time in cycling history, the sport’s most venerable, time-honored race was marred by the doping of virtually all of its competitors. Riddled with nefarious characters, that year’s competition was a hornet’s nest of moral depravity. Through the perspective of five riders, Tour de Pharmacy gives an inside look into the grim realities of the darkest event in a sport notoriously tainted by controversy.

Tour De Pharmacy premieres July 8.