Chris Evangelista’s Top 10 Movies of 2017

Rejoice: 2017 is dead. It’s time to think about the future! But first, let’s take a trip to the past and revisit the 10 Best Films of 2017, according to me, Chris Evangelista.

A wealth of fantastic films populated the cinematic landscape of 2017, and some of the movies that made this particular top 10 will almost certainly find a place in my all-time-greatest-film list in years to come. When I compile a list like this, I’m primarily focusing on one thing: which films of the year actually made me feel something? Which films made a difference to me, personally? Which films stood head and shoulders above the rest? As is always the case with lists like this, I feel I must remind the reader that these are my own personal choices. If you disagree with what I picked here, that’s fine – but please don’t jump down to the comments and tell me I’m crazy for ignoring a certain film. If a film isn’t on this list, it simply is not in my top 10. That’s how simple this is!

That said, here are some films that didn’t end up in my top 10 that still deserve attention: The Disaster Artist, Mudbound, It, The Lost City of Z, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Professor Marston and the Wonder Women, Wonder Woman, Logan, Most Beautiful Island, Kedi, and of course, A Cure For Wellness. And now without further adieu, here are my 10 Best Films of 2017.

10. Dunkirk

Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk is a war movie where battle isn’t nearly as important as survival. With this film, Nolan pulls out all the stops, putting every trick in his director’s bag to work to craft the ticking-clock movie to end all ticking-clock movies. Nolan sets up three distinct locations – land, sea, air – and proceeds to deftly combine them together into a tense, cohesive, and ultimately emotional journey. Most of all, though, Dunkirk is a showcase for Nolan’s skills behind the camera; an excuse for the filmmaker to create big spectacle on the largest canvas imaginable, while never straying into mindless blockbuster territory. While enough can’t be said about Nolan’s work here, a bulk of Dunkirk’s success resides with two other people: editor Lee Smith, who subtly ties three seemingly unrelated narratives into one concise piece, and composer Hans Zimmer, who conjures up a droning, dread-inducing, pulse-pounding score that never relents, driving Dunkirk forward to the very last frame.

9. Get Out

How refreshing it is to watch a horror movie with something on its mind. More often than not, horror is a genre that buckles under the pressure of trends – a glimpse at the scary movie output of the last decade is riddled with by-the-numbers creepshows that are solely committed to loud, inconsequential jump-scares rather than thoughtful explorations of fear. It seems only appropriate that the filmmaker to give the horror movies a much-needed shot in the arm is someone who wasn’t primarily associated with the horror genre. Jordan Peele’s Get Out is a twisted, funny, scary, socio-political commentary that continually surprises from scene to scene. Peele’s film is tackling issues of racism, but Get Out goes beneath a surface reading of a racist society, and presents a portrait of an America that loves to rationalize its hateful behavior. When Bradley Whitford’s malevolent brain surgeon tells Daniel Kaluuya, “I would’ve voted for Obama a third time if I could,” there’s no indication that Whitford’s character is actually lying, or buttering Kaluuya up. He probably very much means what he’s saying here, but that doesn’t change the fact that he ultimately wants to Kaluuya’s character’s blackness for his own nefarious purposes. Get Out once again proves that best horror films are the ones that are interested in revealing that the real world is much scarier than supernatural boogeymen going bump in the night.

8. Okja

Sometimes, a movie is powerful enough to change you. Case in point: before I saw Bong Joon-ho’s Okja, I had only casually entertained the idea of becoming a vegetarian. After watching the film, I was officially done with meat, for good. I’m not bringing this up to guilt proud carnivores, but to simply state that when a film has the power to hit me so completely on an emotional level as this film did, there’s something special going on. Okja is an hilarious, wild, weird, ultimately heart-breaking portrait of friendship and so much more. South Korean pre-teen Mija (An Seo Hyun) cares for her big, lovable Super Pig Okja, until one day the corporation that engineered the creature comes calling, with hopes of rendering the animal into food. What follows is an E.T.-like saga, complete with a sense of wonderment with its story of a young person drawn to protect an out-of-this-world creature. There’s plenty of fun here, but there’s a dark sadness beneath it all, too. Without ever being too preachy, Okja is a film that might just make people think twice about sinking their teeth into meat. A sequence set at a hellish slaughterhouse is nerve-shattering, and concludes with a scene so haunting that it reduced me to a hideous, sobbing mess. So much so that while Okja is in my top 10 of 2017, I don’t think I’ll ever be able to watch it again. That said, beyond the message, there’s such wild, zany life in this movie, most of it from Jake Gyllenhaal’s absolutely batshit crazy performance.

7. Personal Shopper

How great an actress is Kristen Stewart? So great that she can make texting seem cinematic. Olivier Assayas’ Personal Shopper plants Stewart in the middle of both a ghost story and a murder mystery, but the film doesn’t fit neatly into one particular genre. Instead, it’s more concerned with following Stewart around as she drifts from one situation to the next, her phone always at the ready, a fresh cigarette always seconds away from being lit. Stewart’s character is haunted, both literally and metaphorically, by the ghost of her twin brother, and much of Personal Shopper is a meditation on grief, and how our memories of our dead loved ones tend to play hell with reality. The end result is a weird yet beautiful film, filled with moments of dread punctuated with sexy side-trips to unexpected places. Most of all, this is a killer showcase for Stewart, who is one of the most interesting performers working today. The actress is so far removed from her Twilight days that she’s practically a different person, yet she also continues to rely on tics and stammers that have colored nearly every performance of her career. While this could easily come across as schtick for a lesser performer, Stewart makes it all seem natural; her unique gift as an actress is her ability to give performances both pronounced and subtle.

6. Call Me By Your Name

Forget an Oscar – can we give Michael Stuhlbarg the Nobel Peace Prize for his breathtaking monologue at the end of Call Me By Your Name? Even if everything that came before this concluding speech had been lackluster (which it isn’t), Stuhlbarg’s delivery coupled with the power of the words themselves casts Call Me By Your Name into the upper echelon of 2017 films. Luca Guadagnino’s sweet, funny, ultimately devastating sun-dappled romance focuses on the relationship that blossoms between Elio (Timothée Chalamet, phenomenal here) and his father’s assistant, played by Armie Hammer (giving a great performance and busting out some serious dance moves). Through lush cinematography that accurately captures both the look and feel of a long, lazy summer, Call Me By Your Name is a film that has a texture to go along with its emotionally heartfelt moments.