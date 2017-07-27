This year doesn’t mark a special anniversary for Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, but that doesn’t mean the 1971 musical adaptation of Roald Dahl‘s classic book doesn’t deserve to be celebrated, and that’s exactly what Dark Hall Mansion is doing with their latest limited edition fine art print release.

Tom Whalen, one of our favorite artists, has created a stunning Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Facotry print for Dark Hall Mansion to release, and it even has three variants, two of which will make you feel like you’ve won a trip to Willy Wonka’s factory and a lifetime supply of chocolate. If you don’t believe me, check out the Tom Whalen Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory print below and see how incredible this piece looks.

First up, here’s the regular version (left) and variant (right) from Dark Hall Mansion:

The regular version has an edition of 280 and will cost $65 while the variant has an edition of just 70 and will cost you $95. Both measure 18×24 inches and will be available for sale on Friday, July 28th at 12:30pm Pacific Time. Here’s how the print is magically described by Dark Hall Mansion:

Drawing on the classic characters and elements that so inform and define this beloved classic Tom’s sense of composition and intense use of color never loses sight of the story’s arc and sheer fun. From his take on the kids and their unforgettable moments within the chocolate factory to the bubbles of fizzy soda pop that waft up, the Everlasting Gobstopper and lickable wallpaper anchoring the inimitable Oompa Loompas, Tom brings it all together under the slightly sly and mischievous gaze of the one and only Willy Wonka. With a tumbling Violet from Willy Wonka’s lapel as counterpoint to Charlie’s triumphant moment finding the Golden Ticket, it’s all here, so welcome all…to pure imagination.

However, don’t make your decision on which one to get just yet. Because there are also these versions:

Those are two different “Golden Ticket” editions with color schemes from both the regular (left) and variant (right) prints. The difference is that the light cream colors of the print are replaced with shiny gold foil instead. Each “Golden Ticket” version will have just 10 prints available, costing $125 each, so you better act fast and have some extra cash lying around.

Again, these prints will go on sale on Friday, July 28th at 12:30pm Pacific Time over at the Dark Hall Mansion online store right here.