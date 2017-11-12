This weekend, Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live (previously Maya Rudolph hosted, but she was an improvisational comic and not a stand-up act). Haddish brought ample energy tot he late night sketch program in her hosting debut, and she had was more confident than some of the most seasoned talents who have taken the stage in Studio 8H. Though the show surrounding her wasn’t raucously hilarious, it was a solid episode of SNL that allowed Haddish to really show off her comedy skills.

We run through the best and worst sketches of the Tiffany Haddish hosted Saturday Night Live below.

The Best

Beck and Kyle – The romance between Kyle Mooney and Leslie Jones continues to create hilarious comedy. This time, having Mooney’s best friend Beck Bennett get fed up with not being able to hang out anymore takes the spotlight, and Colin Jost gets caught up in the romantic triangle. I hope to one day see all of these pieces assembled into a feature length mockumentary, because the grounded nature of the absurdity on display is absolutely hysterical.

Tournament Fighter – While the technical setup of this sketch created some timing hiccups, Tiffany Haddish saved it with the fantastic character off Death Fight 12 fighter Boo Boo Jeffries. I laughed so hard after she gets punched in the game the first time, and Kenan Thompson’s gift for funny reactions only made it that much better. This is just a well-crafted, tight comedy sketch.