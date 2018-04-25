Kevin Feige is Sorry About Thor’s Dyed Eyebrows

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has a lot to be proud of – the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow astronomically, and Marvel Studios is more powerful than ever. But there’s one thing Feige regrets about the MCU: Thor’s dyed eyebrows in the first Thor movie.

If there was one thing you could change about the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what would it be? I have a few choices of my own, but Marvel Studios head honcho Kevin Feige has one specific answer to this question: Thor’s eyebrows.

As you may recall, Chris Hemsworth‘s eyebrows are dyed a bright blonde, almost white color in the first Thor film. Here’s a photo for reference.

Wow. Computer, enhance.

Good lord, what’s going on here? Why would you do this to handsome man Chris Hemsworth?

Speaking with Uproxx, Feige said that if he had to do the MCU all over again, he’d definitely change those damn eyebrows.

“I’ll tell you one specific example I just thought of today and I laugh at it. Definitively, the one thing I would definitely do differently if I had to do it over again, is we would not have dyed Chris Hemsworth’s eyebrows blonde in the first Thor. Because we were like, Thor is blonde! He has to be blonde! And Hemsworth was great and awesome and pulled it off, but there are a couple of shots I watch and I’m like, oh my God, that poor guy, we made him freaking dye his eyebrows! That’s ridiculous! And I can laugh about it now because Hemsworth is Thor and he doesn’t need long hair, or a cape, or a hammer, or two eyeballs to be Thor.”

It’s pretty interesting that this appears to be Feige’s only regret. He doesn’t even regret Iron Man 2! Just Thor’s dyed eyebrows. I’d also like to add that Hemsworth did not pull it off. His performance was fine, but those very bright brows…not so much. Needless to say, the MCU learned its lesson and stopped dying Hemsworth’s eyebrows for future installments, and we’re all the better for it.

Feige also added that he’ll sometimes look back at the MCU films and “see where we came to a fork in the road – in development, or editorial, or visual effects – and made a choice to go one way. And, seemingly, to the world it works. But we know there are three other versions that, boy, if we had gotten that to work maybe it would be even better. But, at the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter because all that matters is the way it finishes.”

You can see Thor without dyed eyebrows in Avengers: Infinity War, in theaters this Friday.