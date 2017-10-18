We’re just over two weeks away from the release of Thor: Ragnarok, and the buzz is building for Marvel Studios’ latest entry in their superhero cinematic universe. The full review embargo lifts tomorrow morning (stay tuned for a round-up here on the site soon afterwards), but in the meantime, allow Ragnarok director Taika Waititi and producer Kevin Feige to give you some tips about where to look if you’re keeping an eye out for easter eggs in the new film.



For the super sensitive, I’ll tell you that some extremely light spoilers follow. As in, they’re so light that I almost didn’t even bother warning you because some of this stuff discussed is seen in the movies trailers.

At the film’s press junket in Los Angeles, the filmmakers were asked if there were any easter eggs hidden in the movie that they could reveal. Feige responded (via ScreenCrush):

“There might be some things in the trash piles. I mean, the biggest – the biggest Easter eggs are on the side of the Sakaaran Palace, right Taika? There are previous Grandmaster champions that we see, as one for Hulk is being constructed, and those are all sort of Easter eggs for the deeper comic universe, that may or may not ever show up in the cinematic universe, but we thought it’d be fun to celebrate.”

As you know, the film features Thor (Chris Hemsworth) crash-landing on a trash planet called Sakaar, ruled over by the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum). While most of the planet consists of trash piles building up from various wormholes in the sky overhead, there is a (mostly) clean city where the Grandmaster lives and where the gladiatorial games take place – that’s where Hulk and Thor go head to head. We’ve actually seen the Grandmaster’s palace before in the trailers:

And those champions Feige mentioned are chiseled into the structure itself. While he didn’t specifically mention which characters are there, the internet did what it does best: they zoomed in far enough to pinpoint and identify the prior champions. They are: Ares (top right), Bi-Beast (bottom right), Beta Rey Bill (top left), and Man-Thing (top). So while none of those characters actually appear in the flesh in this movie, they do exist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and there’s always the chance that they pop up in another film down the line – especially since things are about to get more cosmic in the coming years.

Waititi followed that up with what may or may not have been a joke:

“And in the trash pile, there is one Easter egg, an actual egg. If you were in – yeah, I mean, it’s – it’s one of the small ones – well, it’s one of the tiny little chocolate ones, and it’s the wide shot.”

I saw the film last night, but I was not scanning through the trash so I didn’t see a literal egg. But it says something about this movie’s color palette that a brightly colored easter egg wouldn’t be immediately noticeable; Ragnarok is one of the most vibrantly colored films in the whole MCU. Be sure to let us know if you spot this egg or identify any other champions on the palace after you see the movie – it opens on November 3, 2017.