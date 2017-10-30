This coming weekend brings Thor: Ragnarok to theaters, the critically acclaimed third installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise following the mighty Thor and his adventures around the galaxy. What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople director Taika Waititi was hired behind the camera to infuse the comic book sequel with even more comedy than we’ve come to expect from Marvel Studios, and if given the opportunity, he’d like to bring those sensibilities to another desired Marvel character, and it’s one you might not expect: Black Widow.

Taika Waititi mentioned his desire to to make a Black Widow comedy during an interview with our old pal Germain Lussier at io9. Waititi was asked if there were any other Marvel characters that the director felt he might be able to blend well with his sense of humor, and he surprisingly said, “In all honesty, I reckon I could probably bring something pretty unique to any of the franchises. So I’d love to see Black Widow.”

Waitit elaborated as to why he has his sights set on the assassin, SHIELD agent and Avenger, played by Scarlett Johansson:

“[I’d like to see] Black Widow as something crazy and a bit funnier than we expect it to be. Because we know her story and it’s very sullen and very dark and her history is very dark. But! What’s the funny version of that? What’s the more entertaining version of that?”

While that sounds rather outlandish, and to some fans maybe even undesirable, it’s not difficult to imagine. After all, Black Widow has plenty of playful banter with her longtime SHIELD partner Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), aka Hawkeye. We’ve even seen them joke around with each other while fighting in Captain America: Civil War, and I could easily see a more comedic angle being brought to a movie that gives us more background for the two skilled SHIELD agents.

Remember, the Budapest mission referenced in The Avengers? That could easily be fleshed out in an action comedy starring both Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner. Some kind of situation where the two are forced to pretend to be married, perhaps each having a difference of opinion as to how part of the mission should be carried out, creating a conflict between the two spies. I’m thinking of a tone akin to Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but that’s just one idea.

The fact that Waititi is thinking outside of the box is the reason the director was wanted by Marvel Studios to begin with. If the reviews of Thor: Ragnarok are any indicator, he’s reinvigorated a franchise that wasn’t the most beloved, even if the character of Thor was a favorite of plenty of fans. That’s kind of why Waititi was drawn to the franchise to begin with:

“I really go for the underdog. [And] I think there’s a way in with any of the characters. You just have to find it and find what honors what’s already there with the source material but also brings it into a more entertaining form for the audience.”

Keep in mind that there’s no Black Widow movie in active development (as far as we know), and this is merely a proposal from Waititi of what character he’d like to play with. If Thor: Ragnarok is successful (which appears to be the case since the movie has already earned over $107 million at the international box office), then Marvel will probably be happy to hear any ideas that Waititi has for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so maybe we’ll get a Black Widow comedy sometime down the road.

