Marvel Studios brought Thor back to San Diego Comic-Con for their big Hall H panel, and while you probably already watched the new Thor: Ragnarok trailer, there’s still plenty more that we can tell you. Not only were some new details gleaned from the panel itself, but there were extended bits of footage shown before the trailer debuted as well.

Find out more in our Thor Ragnarok Comic-Con footage and panel recap down below.

Welcome to Sakaar

As we’ve seen in both of the trailers for Thor: Ragnarok, the god of thunder (Chris Hemsworth) is captured by Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and brought in to see The Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) as a gladiator contender for one of his games. But what you haven’t seen is what happens when Thor is actually brought into The Grandmaster’s territory.

In a clip shown exclusively to the crowd in Hall H, Thor was being pushed through a cosmic tunnel with laser lights moving around him while a comforting voice spouts off lines that sound like they’re from a creepy yoga class. The voice says things like “Fear not, for you are found. You are home here. There is no going back. No one leaves this place. But what is this place? The answer is Sakaar.” The voice goes on to explain that Sakaar is surrounded by cosmic gateways, existing on the “edge of the known and unknown.” The voice also explains more about The Grandmaster, who Jeff Goldblum confirmed The Collector’s brother, both being elders of the universe.

The journey is not unlike the one that Willy Wonka and the Golden Ticket winners take in the original Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory movie, which is made all the more evident with an orchestral cue that pays homage to the film’s song “Pure Imagination.” The tunnel slowly gets weirder and scarier before it suddenly stops with Thor screaming at the top of his lungs, only to find he’s in the middle of a regular room with The Grandmaster, his assistant Topaz (Rachel House), a bunch of his gladiator guards, and the woman who took him captive, Valkyrie.

What’s Going on with Loki?

As for what we can expect from Loki, Tom Hiddleston reminds us that he took the throne of Asgard at the end of Thor: The Dark World, banishing Odin in the process. It’s been four years since then when we start Thor: Ragnarok. When Thor comes home, things are a little different. Hiddleston explains, “Loki has directed his energy into narcissistic self glorification and not governance.” Despite the fact that Ragnarok is coming, he’s still unpredictable as you’d expect the god of mischief to be. What his part is in all that is, Hiddleston says you’ll just have to wait and see.

Bruce Banner Has Been Hulk for Two Years

Though an explanation still hasn’t been given has to how Hulk ended up in space or even Sakaar, Mark Ruffalo did reveal that when we meet the big guy on Sakaar, he’s been in the form of Hulk for two years. Hulk basically refuses to turn back into Bruce Banner because he’s enjoying his life as The Grandmaster’s gladiator champion and Ruffalo says, “He’ll be damned if he’s gonna go back to Banner.

Since Hulk has been around for two years, as the trailer illustrated, he’s been learning to speak, albeit in a stunted sort of way. Ruffalo says Hulk has the vocabulary of a two-year old, though is dialogue indicated a bit of a higher intelligence since I don’t know many two-year olds who know what the word smoldering means.

Thor: Ragnarok Goes Cosmic and Comedic

There have always been cosmic and comedic touches in the Thor movies before, but both are taken to another level here. First of all, we’re not on Earth at all, and Sakaar looks much more colorful and bright than any location we’ve sen in the Thor franchise before. Thor is out of his element with a new haircut, new clothes, no hammer and he gets his ass kicked by the Hulk, as seen in the new trailer and explained by Chris Hemsworth during the panel.

Outside of what’s happening with our main character, there’s a much stronger comedic tone at play here. The banter between The Grandmaster and his assistant Topaz is right in line with director Taika Waititi‘s comedic style that we’ve seen in What We Do in the Shadows and Hunt for the Wilderpeople. It’s playful and hilarious, but in a way that’s much more clever than the comedy from the previous two movies.

This is further illustrated in a scene that our own Peter Sciretta saw and described previously where Taika Waititi voices the rock alien named Korg, a fellow gladiator trapped an a room that exists in an infinite circle, keeping him and Thor from escaping. Waititi says the character was modeled after kind, soft-voiced Polynesian bouncers, and the character is quite funny, speaking much in the same cadence as the father of the girl who finds Ricky Baker in the forest in Hunt for the Wilderpeople.

Director Taika Waitii talked about the pressure of making a tentpole after making tiny indies, saying, “At the end of the day, whatever is inside that rectangle is all that matters. May be 500 more people on the crew, but as long as the actors learn their lines and are convincing saying them, that’s all that matters. And most of these people did not learn their lines.”

We’ll see how well everyone learned their lines when Thor: Ragnarok arrives on November 3, 2017.