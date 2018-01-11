We don’t deserve Taika Waititi. Not only is the man constantly immaculately dressed, he’s a boundless ball of joy and energy who turned his Thor: Ragnarok set into one big ‘ol dance party.

Take this Thor: Ragnarok gag reel. Rather than introduce it like your standard special feature video where the actors do talking head interviews about how much fun they had on set, Waititi primps and preens in front of the camera, taking the viewer on a dramatic tour of the set while he pokes fun at bits of set dressing. It’s so incredibly extra, and exactly what Waititi — who built up hype for his film by releasing those hilarious Team Thor mockumentary shorts — would do.

Thor Ragnarok Bloopers

If you walked away from that gag reel and didn’t think “I’m going to watch that 10 more times until it’s burned in my brain,” then you’re wrong. This is the most delightful piece of footage that could come out of Thor: Ragnarok, which is a movie chock full of delightful, hysterical moments. Mostly it’s because Waititi’s joy is absolutely infectious, turning a cast of relatively serious actors into children on a very expensive playground. I mean, he made Cate Blanchett dance!

“Taika’s humor, it’s so particular and unique and quirky,” Blanchett says, diplomatically, a few moments before we cut to her in a green-screen suit dancing with Waititi in a wind-blown outdoor set.

There are shots of Jeff Goldblum shimmying in his Grandmaster outfit, Chris Hemsworth trying not to break as Waititi pulls a face in front of him, and Waititi “directing” while wearing his Korg motion-capture suit. The only one who miraculously keeps a straight face is Tom Hiddleston, who comes off as a very Serious British Actor here. But even he cracks a smile at one point, because you can’t not love Taika Waititi.

The Thor: Ragnarok blooper reel comes out just after the announcement of the Marvel film’s Blu-ray, DVD, and digital release dates. And if the clips released are any indication, it looks like the entire home media release is a Waititi takeover, with offerings such as the director’s commentary track of the movie, as well as a tongue-in-cheek interview with Waititi’s fan-favorite character, the “effortlessly charismatic Korg.” All of which I’ll gladly welcome, because I can never get enough of Waititi.

Thor: Ragnarok arrives digitally in HD, 4K Ultra HD, and Movies Anywhere on February 20, 2018, and 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on March 6, 2018.