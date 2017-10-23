Thor: Ragnarok marks a huge tonal shift for the Thor franchise into full-on comedy territory, but we’ve just learned that the movie also features a potentially significant benchmark for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole: the first LGBTQI character in Marvel Studios history. But is that actually reflected on screen, or is this just another case of a studio attempting to pat themselves on the back for being diverse?



Tessa Thompson, the actress who plays the Asgardian warrior Valkyrie in Ragnarok, spoke up on Twitter and confirmed that her character is bisexual:

She’s bi. And yes, she cares very little about what men think of her. What a joy to play! https://t.co/d0LZKTHCfL — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) October 21, 2017

Hollywood doesn’t exactly have a great track record when it comes to LGBTQI representation. Just look at some examples in the past year: Power Rangers blew the chance to do something interesting with one of its characters being openly gay, and Beauty and the Beast‘s gay character was wildly overhyped considering what we saw in that movie.

So the question is: does Valkyrie’s bisexuality come across on screen? I saw the movie at a screening last week, and I admittedly didn’t think much about her sexuality beyond the few times she and Thor make eyes at each other. Looking back on the film, Valkyrie being bi makes sense, but it’s not something the movie concentrates on or devotes any significant time to. It’s really cool that Thompson made that choice and incorporated it into her acting for this character, but I think it might have meant more if we actually saw more of those desires manifested in the movie itself.

The idea of a mainstream movie featuring a bi character and doesn’t concentrate on her sexuality as a defining element of that character sounds great. That’s the idealized future progressively-minded people are hoping for – one in which people of all genders and sexualities are on an equal playing field when it comes to representation on film, and everything is normalized to the point where dumb cliches and tropes have vanished and only the story remains. But it’s going to take some work before we get there, and part of that work includes the simple act of showing bisexual characters’ love lives on screen in a way that isn’t exploitative or voyeuristic. Once it becomes so normal that no thinkpieces are written about these decisions, we’ll know we’re on the right track.

