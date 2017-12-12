Honestly, I’ve had a hard time telling the two main female characters in David Ayer‘s upcoming urban fantasy film, Bright apart from one another. They both have straggly white hair, pale wan skin, and those creepy contacts that give them wide black pupils. It also might have to do with the fact that neither have said a single word in the past few Bright trailers.

In terms of the plot, they couldn’t serve more different roles. Lucy Fry plays the helpless naif Tikka who Will Smith and Joel Edgerton‘s cops stumble upon, embroiling them in a war for a magic wand. Former Swedish The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo star Noomi Rapace, however, plays the villainous dark elf who sets out to acquire that wand — at any cost. The past two trailers have shown flashes of both characters, relatively indistinguishable for their silence. But Noomi Rapace finally speaks in this trailer. And naturally, she steals the show.

Watch the Bright Trailer

This is it. The first time we hear a female character speak. It happens about halfway through the trailer, and Noomi Rapace’s Leilah says, “I am a warrior, a priestess, a lover. I am whatever I need to be.”

Okay, so just about what you would expect a female character to say in a gritty urban fantasy. I’m not anticipating every woman in this movie (all two of them) to be full-fledged characters that don’t abide by slightly embarrassing fantasy stereotypes, but just give Noomi Rapace something to do. That’s all I ask. For what it’s worth, she does get to do some pretty nifty stunts, and gets to terrorize Smith’s human cop Daryl Ward and Edgerton’s orc cop Nick Jakoby. It appears she will be a major player in the chase for the all-powerful magic wand — which is why it’s strange the movie marketing waited until the third trailer to show her off. But hey, that Will Smith and Joel Edgerton banter, am I right?

Here is the synopsis for Bright:

In an alternate present day, humans, orcs, elves and fairies have been coexisting since the beginning of time. Two police officers, one a human, the other an orc, embark on a routine night patrol that will alter the future of their world as they know it. Battling both their own personal differences as well as an onslaught of enemies, they must work together to protect a young female elf and a thought-to-be-forgotten relic, which, in the wrong hands, could destroy everything.

Bright also stars Edgar Ramirez and Ike Barinholtz. The movie will be released worldwide on Netflix on December 22, 2017.