Following the debut of the new trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer, we put forth an extensive breakdown taking a look at some of the details you might have missed. However, there was one detail that we missed, and it’s the return of a character who appeared in Rogue One.

The eagle-eyed folks at ScreenRant noticed that in one particular scene where Han Solo is talking to Lando Calrissian at a shady cantina, there was a certain bounty hunter who was added into the canon of Star Wars characters in Rogue One, the first Star Wars spin-off that hit theaters in 2016. Here’s the moment in question and an image of the bounty hunter named Tam Posla:

Of course, this is a more obscure character that the more casual Star Wars fans may not have heard of. After all, he doesn’t have a significant moment in the movie and is one of the many characters that only the hardcore fans know about. However, this particular character has links to a couple other obscure but slightly more prominent characters.

Tam Posla is said to be part of the Milvayne Authority, an interstellar law enforcement agency of sorts. However, he has gone rogue and become a bounty hunter, venturing well outside of his jurisdiction in pursuit of a couple characters named Roofoo and Sawkee. Those just happen to be the aliases Dr. Evanzan and Ponda Baba, the two wanted men who hassle Luke Skywalker at the Mos Eisley cantina on Tatooine in Star Wars: A New Hope. One of them even has the death sentence on 12 systems! Golly!

The bounty hunter was in pursuit of the two criminals who kidnap and surgically alter their victims on Jedha, but clearly he survived the attack made by the Empire with the recently constructed space station known as the Death Star. It makes sense that he’s still hopping around shady bars while pursuing Dr. Evanzan and Ponba Baba, and that means he’s probably too busy to give Han Solo or Lando Calrissian any trouble.

If you like the sound of Tam Posla, his story is much more fleshed out in the Doctor Aphra comic book series that takes place in the Star Wars universe. He’s one of many characters who only have fleeting appearances in the movies but have expanded roles in books, comic books, movies and more. It’s cool that there are so many characters in the Star Wars universe that can be fleshed out and pop up in various stories. Plus, it also allows clueless aunts and uncles to buy their nieces and nephews Star Wars toys that they know nothing about. And that’s truly magical.