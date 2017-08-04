In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

Watch video from the new additions to Pirates of the Caribbean .

. Commentary on and photos of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge .

. The Great Movie Ride is being sent out in style.

is being sent out in style. The Slinky Dog coaster track has been finished,

track has been finished, Retro Epcot merchandise is on the way.

merchandise is on the way. Watch full video of the new Fantasmic .

. And more!

The controversial update (which Imagineers explained at D23) to Pirates of the Caribbean that modifies the scene with the redheaded woman being “auctioned off” to salacious pirates has gone into effect at Disneyland Paris. Now, she’s a pirate herself, overseeing a treasure auction and armed with a rifle. You can watch the first footage of it above, months before this change will take place at other parks.

Even more impressive is the new Captain Barbossa audio animatronic, which transforms from human to skeleton before swinging his sword at passing guests.

The Great Movie Ride is set to close forever on August 13, but D23 Gold Members will be able to send it off in style. This special event begins at 7:15 a.m. at the entrance of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and latecomers will not be allowed to join (so plan carefully). Details remain scarce, but it will be a “behind-the-scenes experience” that comes with breakfast and a special gift.

Highly interesting new circular foundations at the Millennium Falcon show building site in Star Wars Galaxy Edge at DHS. pic.twitter.com/v9TFO1sjBN — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) July 23, 2017

As The Great Movie Ride closes its doors, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is starting to take shape across the park. Here’s some very interesting construction going on at the location of the Millennium Falcon ride show building.

Really fun ride vehicle to model! Can't wait to 3D print and paint! #StarWarsLand pic.twitter.com/cIlEFg4vuA — Corey (@coreyduckc) July 22, 2017

And while it will be a few more years before we can ride it, here’s a great look at the ride vehicle design for the other Star Wars attraction in that land, which will plunge you into a battle between the First Order and the Resistance.

You may remember that highly detailed Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge model from D23. If not, you’ll still enjoy this guided tour of the intricate and gigantic model with Imagineer Scott Trowbridge. If you want to know more about this model and how this land was designed, StarWars.com spoke with Lucasfilm designer Doug Chiang about working on the land: