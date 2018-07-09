In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

Are you ready to commune with real live Force ghosts at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge?

Check out the expanded model for Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

See new concept art for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway at Hollywood Studios.

A motorcade of Cars characters will be zooming into Walt Disney World next year.

Watch a full video of the new Jurassic World show at Universal Studios Singapore.

Which Universal resort hosted a star-studded, in-park movie premiere this week?

And more!

Last week came news that Disney has invented a way to make you believe blasters are real at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Now comes just about the coolest park-related Star Wars rumor ever, based on a patent for a new technology that Disney has filed. Could Force ghosts and holograms materialize in Galaxy’s Edge?

In related news, “a plurality of robots” is my new favorite collective noun and the reason that’s pertinent here is that it’s the alternate term used to describe the “robot swarm” that Disney may be planning to unleash on guests at Galaxy’s Edge. In addition to stunt robots, it looks like droid butlers could be a thing … though I’m not sure how young Lando Calrissian’s co-pilot, the woke droid liberator L3-37, would feel about that.

Walt Disney Presents Expands Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Modelshttps://t.co/vXFH8f532E pic.twitter.com/Wz69XIOhJP — The DIS (@TheDIS) June 29, 2018

We now have a better idea of where the access points will be for guests connecting back and forth between Galaxy’s Edge and Disney World’s upcoming Star Wars hotel. In addition, now that the actual land has opened, the model for Toy Story Land at Walt Disney Presents in Disney’s Hollywood Studios has been removed and in its place, an expanded model for Galaxy’s Edge has sprung up.

Hollywood Studios has also unveiled some new concept art for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the attraction set to be housed in the former Great Movie Ride building. Another new attraction coming to the park that Disney just announced this week is a show called “Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy,” which will bring Cars characters like McQueen and Mater to the Sunset Showcase Theater.

At Disneyland Resort, the parking lots and security checkpoints for the Downtown Disney District are undergoing some changes.

From now until August 22, Universal Studios Singapore is celebrating the summer of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with a show called, “Jurassic World: Roar!” For its part, Universal Studios Japan celebrated by hosting an in-park movie premiere with stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard and filmmakers J.A. Bayona and Colin Trevorrow.

Thank you Japan for making us feel so welcome. We put our heart and soul into this film, hope it shows. #Osaka #Tokyo pic.twitter.com/YtbC4BcT8P — Colin Trevorrow (@colintrevorrow) June 28, 2018

Stop the presses: there’s a new Chocolate Frog trading card available at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter in Universal Orlando. For a limited time, collectors can scoop up the Jocunda Sykes card in boxes flagged with gold stickers. Eventually, this card will be distributed randomly in unmarked boxes like all the others, so get it now while it’s a sure thing, or else you’ll be the only loser on the block without one.

Universal Orlando’s Aventura Hotel is set to open next month and now the resort has unveiled info about the hotel’s food hall, Urban Pantry. See if this description whets your appetite:

“Some of the options include a Roast Station – offering choices of ribs, chicken, paella, and an assortment of sides. The Pizza Station will feature pizzas with gourmet toppings, which will be made in front of guests inside stone ovens. Other stations include a Wok station and a burger station.”

Some photos from tonight’s Cinematic Celebration technical rehearsal. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/jOPyC3ijKy — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) July 6, 2018

Last but not least, “Universal Orlando’s Cinematic Celebration,” the new nighttime lagoon show at Universal Studios Florida, is now conducting technical rehearsals, which means some lucky guests might have a chance to catch a preview of the show before it officially opens this summer.