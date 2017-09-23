In this edition of Theme Park Bits:

See what a Nightmare Before Christmas ride might have looked like, as envisioned by one Imagineer

Cars characters get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up at Disney’s California Adventure

characters get into the Halloween spirit by dressing up at Disney’s California Adventure The Star Wars: Galactic Nights event is returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Get details on how Universal Studios and Legoland are incorporating VR worldwide

The parent company of Louis Vuitton is bringing a steampunk theme park to Paris

Details for Tokyo Disneyland’s 35th-anniversary celebration have been announced

And more!

First look at the Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread house – now open for #HalloweenTime at the @Disneyland Resort: https://t.co/EksepLyjV5 pic.twitter.com/UFizxs7pwl — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) September 15, 2017

First, a few follow-ups from last week. In case you were not already sold on visiting Disney’s California Adventure for Halloween (and c’mon, you should be, even NASA scientists have turned out), Disney Parks Blog has shared some nifty photos of the Cars characters in costume. On Twitter, they also posted a pic of the Haunted Mansion Holiday gingerbread house at Disneyland Park.

Fans of this seasonal version of the ride, based on Tim Burton’s 1993 stop-motion musical, might get a kick out of seeing old concept art for a Nightmare Before Christmas attraction that never came to be. The design above comes by way of Disney Imagineer Christopher Merritt. Disney and More has some additional illustrations posted.

In another life, perhaps, we could have had coffin ride vehicles. Alas, parkgoers in Anaheim will just have to make due with the sight of grim grinning ghosts. Or they can always bask in the return glow of a new and improved Fantasmic!, which still boasts the best black dragon of any show by that name.

Over on the East Coast, meanwhile, the Walt Disney Presents gallery has now opened at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The full model for next summer’s Toy Story Land is on display. Inside the Magic also has video of some concept art for Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway, as well as the first available part of the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge model.

On December 16, the day after Star Wars: The Last Jedi hits theaters, Hollywood Studios will be hosting a sequel of its own for Star Wars: Galactic Nights. This special, one-night-only event, which requires a separate admission ticket, will allow fans to don costumes and enter the park — on a red carpet, no less — for an epic Star-Wars-themed party.

In addition to the regular Star Wars attractions on offer at Hollywood Studios, there will be an interview with one of the stars of the franchise, as well as a panel discussion on the future of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. And get this: there will be Ewoks on hand, and a DJ, meaning the whole thing could theoretically dissolve into a teddy bear luau like at the end of Return of the Jedi.

Star Wars fans, this is your chance to celebrate the love (yub, yub)! Galactic Nights lasts from 7:00 p.m. to midnight. You can find more information about it on StarWars.com. Tickets are available on the Disney World website.