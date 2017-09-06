2016 was one of the best years for horror movies in recent memory and 2017 has done a fine job of picking up the torch and running with it. While the incredible Get Out has dominated the headlines with its rave reviews and massive box office, the mainstream has proven surprising (the very entertaining Annabelle: Creation) and the arthouse has given up the goods (the brutal and exquisite Raw).

Thelma looks to continue to the trend. Here’s a horror movie about a girl with supernatural powers grappling with her mysterious abilities and a new relationship during her first year at college. And it’s Norway’s submission for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the next Academy Awards. You can watch the first trailer now to see what it’s all about.

Thelma looks a bit like Carrie if you swapped out Brian De Palma’s dark humor and Stephen King’s raw brutality and slipped in a distinctly European attention to mood and sensuality. Like Raw, the film appears to be using a genre hook to explore the fears and anxieties of being away from home, embracing your sexuality, and embarking on a journey of self-discovery and not liking what you find. It also looks nothing short of gorgeous. And it has a girl with psychic powers at the center of it all.

Thelma is the new film from director Joachim Trier, whose credits include Reprise, Louder Than Bombs, and Oslo, August 31st, so it definitely has an arthouse pedigree that could turn some heads. However, the supernatural hook will also attract the genre junkies. Could this be the next Let the Right One In or The Babadook, a horror movie that appeals to both scare-hungry horror fiends and cineastes?

We’ll start hearing buzz when Thelma premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival, but I’ll be able to tell you more when I catch it at Fantastic Fest later this month. The film is currently scheduled for a November 10, 2017 release.

Here’s the official synopsis, which provides all of the story details the trailer sidesteps: