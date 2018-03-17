The Walking Dead, the show that refuses to die, and its spin-off series Fear the Walking Dead, are coming to the big screen for one night only. The Walking Dead season finale and the Fear the Walking Dead season premiere will play a double-feature in U.S. theaters on April 15, 2018.

The ratings for The Walking Dead continue to decline, but AMC refuses to give up on their zombie hit. The season eight finale is approaching, but once the series goes on break, Fear the Walking Dead will be there to take its place. In an effort to drum up excitement and please die-hard fans of the shows, AMC will debut the Walking Dead season finale and the Fear the Walking Dead season premiere in theaters on April 15, 2018. The screenings will start 8:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. CT / 6:30 p.m. MT / 5:30 p.m. PT (and tape-delayed to 7:30 p.m. AK and 6:30 p.m. HI).

This screening will also celebrate the Walking Dead/Fear the Walking Dead crossover that I’m sure someone, somewhere, is excited about. Tickets for “Survival Sunday: The Walking Dead & Fear the Walking Dead” can be purchased at Fathom Events or participating theater box offices. A full list of theaters is available on the Fathom Events website.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” said Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC. “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

Ahead of the theatrical event, here’s a trailer for the Fear the Walking Dead premiere.

Fear The Walking Dead Trailer

The event will also feature exclusive bonus content that has yet to be announced. Here are the official event details:

Survival Sunday – two great shows, one epic night. Don’t miss The Walking Dead Season Finale and Fear the Walking Dead Season Premiere commercial free on the big screen. Worlds collide as Morgan Jones crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear. Watch as All Out War ends and new adventures begin. Fans will also be treated to bonus content and a commemorative item! Walking Dead Fans – We want you to have fun at these cinema events – but safety is paramount. Please note that attending in costume is fine, however masks, face-concealing make-up, fake weapons as well as any costumes that conceal what you are carrying, your natural body shape or face are strictly prohibited.

A commemorative item, you say?! How could anyone say no to that?