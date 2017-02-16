The Void trailer is not safe for work, but if you’re at work, go ahead and watch it anyway. It’s only 40 seconds of joyously grotesque horror. The teaser goes by so fast nobody in the office will notice you’re watching a new look at Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski‘s ’80s-set horror movie, which features a quote from our very own Jacob Hall, who called it “pure cosmic dread.”

Below, watch The Void NSFW trailer.

The Void teaser shows you everything you need to know about the movie, cutting from one horrific image to the next. To simply break it down, it’s about a group of people fighting for their lives in a hospital where people are turning into monsters from hell. The film has been praised as an ’80s throwback done right. Since the movie premiered at Fantastic Fest last year, critics have dropped promising comparisons to John Carpenter and Clive Barker. Those influences are present in The Void trailer:

The Void hits theaters and VOD the same day, but the teaser paints it as the kind of horror movie to go see opening night in a theater. Some of those effects clearly deserve to be witnessed on the big screen. Jacob was a fan of the movie’s practical effects and almost indescribable monsters:

The creatures are impossible to define, their proportions so far from human that they can scarcely be described. Shooting them in constant shadow may have been a budgetary decision, but it is one that works in the film’s favor. Every time you see one of these proudly practical monsters, a mountain of sculpted latex and god-kn0ws-what-else, it looks a little different. Like John Carpenter’s The Thing, The Void never lets you fully grasp its monsters and it works out for the better.

He wrote it takes time for The Void to get moving, but it ends with a “hellish, nonstop third act,” which I imagine we all caught a glimpse of in the teaser. There’s probably a whole lot more madness this trailer isn’t showing us, but we saw all we needed to see. This teaser quickly declares what kind of experience we’re (hopefully) in for with The Void.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Encountering a blood-soaked man on a dark deserted road, a police officer rushes the victim to the local hospital. Soon the staff and patients are trapped by a terrifying, otherworldly threat and forced on a hellish voyage into the depths of the building to escape the nightmare. Shocking, haunting and boasting mind-blowing practical special effects, The Void is a new must-see horror event, starring Ellen Wong (Scott Pilgrim vs the World), Kathleen Munroe (Alphas), Aaron Poole (Forsaken) and Kenneth Welsh (The Aviator) and Daniel Fathers. Written and directed by Jeremy Gillespie and Steven Kostanski and from the Executive Producer of The Witch.

The Void opens in theaters April 7th.