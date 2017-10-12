Stranger Things wouldn’t be the nostalgia-fueled ’80s genre movie love letter that it is without an appropriately synth-heavy soundtrack. The eerie opening theme has joined the ranks of Peak TV’s most iconic title sequences, subdued and retro as it is.

So it’s no wonder that Netflix would have a glitzy rollout for its Stranger Things season 2 soundtrack, soon to be made available digitally and on CD, vinyl, and cassette tapes. So break out your Walkman and listen to the preview of the first title track, “Walkin’ in Hawkins.”

Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, who composed the famous title track and season 1 score, shared the track list and the first song from the Stranger Things season 2 soundtrack. In a statement accompanying the release, the duo said said:

“In Season 2 we’re introducing new styles of composition, while still revisiting old themes when appropriate. We’ve created new elements that are necessary to support the story, but still want to remain true to the sound of Season 1.”

You can listen to “Walkin’ in Hawkins” here.

“Walkin’ in Hawkins” shares a few elements with the season 1 title theme, but is a little more upbeat, with steel drums woven in through the electronic synth.

Here’s the track list for the Stranger Things 2 OST:

01 Walkin’ in Hawkins

02 Home

03 Eulogy

04 On the Bus

05 Presumptuous

06 Eight Fifteen

07 The First Lie

08 Scars

09 I Can Save Them

10 Descent Into the Rift

11 Chicago

12 Looking for a Way Out

13 Birth / Rescue

14 In the Woods

15 Digging

16 Symptoms

17 Eggo in the Snow

18 Soldiers

19 Choices

20 Never Tell

21 She Wants Me to Find Her

22 Shouldn’t Have Lied

23 It’s a Trap

24 Crib

25 The Return

26 Escape

27 We Go Out Tonight

28 Connect the Dots

29 The Hub

30 On Edge

31 What Else Did You See?

32 Run

33 Levitation

34 To Be Continued

The Stranger Things season 2 soundtrack will be made available digitally on October 20 via Invada and Lakeshore. CD, vinyl, and cassette releases will be announced later. Dixon and Stein will debut the full score at a performance at Los Angeles’ The Theatre at Ace Hotel on November 8, 2017.

To bide your time until the soundtrack is released next week, here’s the season 1 title theme once again.

Stranger Things season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 27, 2017.