Tonight brings the latest installment of “Treehouse of Horror,” the ongoing Halloween-themed episodes of The Simpsons that air around the spooky holiday every single season. FOX has released a new preview of their Sunday night programming block, including our first glimpse at “Treehouse of Horror XXVIII.”

As we heard previously, the episode will have a Coraline-inspired segment, which will include a role for author Neil Gaiman, and the preview shows off part of the stop-motion animated segment debuting tonight. Plus, Maggie gets possessed by an ancient demon and Homer cannibalizes himself. Check out the preview below for a sneak peek and also get the schedule for FXX’s extensive “Treehouse of Horror” marathon happening this month.

First up, here’s a preview of FOX’s Halloween-theme programming line-up airing tonight:

The Simpsons Treehouse of Horror XXVIII will air tonight, October 22, at 8pm ET/PT. It will feature voice cameos from Ben Daniels, star of the FOX series adaptation of The Exorcist, as well as William Friedkin, who directed the iconic film adaptation. Plus, Mario Batali will have a guest appearance as well.

Though I don’t take the time to watch entire seasons of The Simpsons anymore, every year I make sure to record the latest “Treehouse of Horror” episode. These episodes let the writers cut loose and do some wacky things with the characters, even getting experimental with animation. It’s always a fun watch.

If you’re feeling nostalgic for all the other “Treehouse of Terror” episodes of The Simpsons, FXX will have you covered with a marathon of the Halloween-themed episodes starting on October 23 and leading up to a huge 13-hour marathon on October 31 featuring 26 of the “Treehouse of Horror” episode (which is all but the newest one). Here’s the full marathon schedule if you want to check out specific episodes: