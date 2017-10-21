The Russo Brothers have became a staple of the MCU, helming Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and the currently untitled Avengers 4. As of now, they have the most Marvel films under their belt of any filmmaker in the MCU, but after Avengers 4, the Russos may be parting ways with the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Are the Russo Brothers leaving Marvel? Maybe.

Are the Russos and Marvel calling it quits? The Russo Brothers were an unknown quantity when they were hired to direct Captain America: The Winter Soldier. At that time, they were primarily known for their work on the series Community and helming the not very good comedy You, Me and Dupree. The Winter Soldier changed all that, turning them into bonafide blockbuster filmmakers. Marvel liked working with the Russos so much that they hired them to direct Captain America: Civil War and the next two Avengers films.

Avengers: Infinity War is done shooting, the Russos are still working on the as-of-now untitled Avengers 4, but once that film is in the can, the Russos and Marvel might be going their separate ways. Josh Brolin, who plays glove enthusiast Thanos in the next two Avengers films, seemed to hint as much, at least, in a new interview (via Screen Rant):

“…Also, I think that they’re in a position very openly and raw-ly where they’re like, ‘We would never do this again. This is a one-time deal. To put this many successful actors together is such a pain in the ass, but it’s been worth it. We’re doing two movies. One back to back, and this is it for us. Then we’ll go off in another direction,’ but this is a very, very, very ambitious project that I think is going to pay off in a big way.”

It seems only fitting that the Russos might depart after the next two Avengers films, which are said to be an end to a large part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as we know it. In an interview with Variety earlier this year, the brothers Russo, Joe and Anthony, said the following:

Anthony: If the first “Iron Man” movie were the first chapter of a book that would be written over 10 years and 22 films, these two movies are the final chapters of that book. Of course, there will be other books written. Joe: The [Marvel Cinematic Universe] will go on after these films, but there are many ways in which these films are a culmination and completion of one road.

There’s no confirmation that the Russos will leave Marvel, and there’s always a chance they’ll sign on for more. But if they are indeed leaving the MCU behind, they can take comfort in the success and popularity of the films they’ve made there. The Marvel films are huge endeavors, and it’s perfectly understandable why someone (or multiple someones, in this case), would eventually want to put the whole MCU in the rearview, at least for a while.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4, 2018.