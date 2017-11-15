Ready for a wild road trip? Then buckle-up for The Road Movie trailer. The film is a compilation of dashboard camera footage shot across various roads in Russia, and it looks wild. This is one of those weirdo ideas that almost seems like a joke, but is apparently very real. And that’s worth getting excited about.

The marketing for The Road Movie touts a cross between Jackass and Faces of Death, and that’s a combo that sounds intriguing enough to warrant some attention. The first trailer for The Road Movie just pulled into town, and it seriously looks off-the-wall, folks. Dig it:

The Road Movie trailer

There are crashes, dogs fornicating, armored tanks, and even a sprinting bear. This movie has everything! Overall, The Road Movie really does look like it could be something special. I’m not 100% sure how, exactly, you can sustain this premise for a full feature-length film, but I’m more than willing to find out. Is there a narrative thread? Is this just an assemblage of random footage? Is there order to all this chaos? Perhaps; perhaps not. Either way, I have to see this. Here’s the official The Road Movie synopsis:

“A mosaic of asphalt adventures, landscape photography, and some of the craziest shit you’ve ever seen, Dmitrii Kalashnikov’s THE ROAD MOVIE is a stunning compilation of video footage shot exclusively via the deluge of dashboard cameras that populate Russian roads. The epitome of a you-have- to-see- it-to- believe-it documentary, THE ROAD MOVIE captures a wide range of spectacles through the windshield—including a comet crashing down to Earth, an epic forest fire, and no shortage of angry motorists taking road rage to wholly new and unexpected levels—all accompanied by bemused commentary from unseen and often stoic drivers and passengers.”

Director Dmitrii Kalashnikov explains that an abundance of dashboard cameras in Russia made for the perfect material for his film. “Most of the cars [in Russia] have dashboard cameras because it’s useful when there is for example, a car crash, an accident,” he said in an interview earlier this year. “You can use this video to prove that you’re not guilty…because there [are] a lot of cameras, there is a lot of strange footage.”

Oscilloscope Laboratories purchased The Road Movie for distribution after it premiered at the 2016 International Documentary Film Festival in Amsterdam and played the True/False Film Festival. Oscilloscope President Dan Berger praised the film for its sense of existential dread:

“It’s fun…It’s scary. It’s humorous. And there’s a sense of existential dread that pervades the whole thing. Kalashnikov’s ‘The Road Movie’ is truly like nothing you’ve ever seen and thankfully it’s a film, cause it’s definitely nothing you’d ever want to experience in real life.”

The Road Movie hits theaters January 19, 2018.