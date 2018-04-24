Here’s something you don’t see every day: a new Netflix original series. The Rain is a new post-apocalyptic drama from the streaming service, set in a world where a rain-carried virus wipes out almost all humans in Scandinavia. Watch the full The Rain trailer below.

I want to know: have you ever seen The Rain? No, probably not, because it’s not streaming yet. But soon, The Rain will be yet another new Netflix original series worthy of binging. This post-apocalyptic drama seems to wander into Walking Dead territory. But instead of flesh eating zombies, we have killer raindrops. Watch The Rain trailer below.

The Rain Trailer

The concept of killer rain seems slightly silly, but this trailer is slick and well-produced enough that Netflix might have something here. The show is also doubling a as a coming-of-age drama. In fact, most press materials sell the series as a “YA thriller” – sort of like The Hunger Games, but with even more misery. And precipitation.

The Rain is the first Danish original series for Netflix, which might be part of the streaming service’s plan to add more international shows to their lineup. “Our belief is that great storytelling transcends borders,” Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said. “When stories from different countries, languages and cultures find a worldwide platform where the only limitation is the creator’s imagination, then unique, yet universal, stories emerge that are embraced by a global audience.”

Netflix has had some success with moody original international shows already. Their time-traveling drama Dark may not have been as buzzed-about as Stranger Things, but it built up a committed following. Enough of one to ensure a second season, at least.

The Rain arrives on Netflix May 4, 2018.