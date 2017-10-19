After months of playing the waiting game, fans of The Punisher can finally discover the Marvel-Netflix series’ release date thanks to a new trailer that has been dropped.

The new The Punisher trailer is much more comprehensive than past promotional materials have been — this was perhaps the preview that was going to be revealed at the New York Comic-Con before the panel was cancelled in the wake of the Las Vegas mass shooting. While there were rumblings that the unofficial premiere of The Punisher — which was reported to be in October — was delayed in the aftermath of the shooting, Marvel did promise that the anticipated superhero series starring Jon Bernthal as the antihero vigilante would be released this year. And you only had to wait one more month.

The Punisher will officially premiere on Netflix on November 17, 2017, a month after the rumored original release date of October 13. The series follows Frank Castle after the events of Daredevil season 2 as seeks vengeance against the shady government agents who killed his family and hunts for the truth about his past.

Watch The Punisher Trailer

The trailer reveals even more about Frank Castle’s tormented past working for the United States Marine Corps — which consisted of torture and murder, on both sides of the board. “The U.S. military turned you into their hitman,” Ebon Moss-Bachrach‘s Micro tells Frank, whose rage against his former superiors becomes even more violent in his solo spin-off series.

Frank embarks on his single-minded mission for revenge, to take down the corrupt organization that destroyed his life and killed his family. Deborah Ann Woll crosses over from Daredevil as Karen Page to plead with Frank to not give into his baser instincts, but good luck with that. Frank cuts a bloody streak across New York City, earning him the attention of Homeland Security agent Dinah Madani (Amber Rose Revah) whose hunt for Frank Castle also endangers her life — though not by his hands. Because remember, he may be a murderous vigilante, but he still errs on the side of good, as shown by the many shots of him saving Karen (fellow Kastle shippers, please squeal with me) and Dinah.

And though the premise of The Punisher — of a gun-toting antihero — feels increasingly out of step as the country reels from yet another mass shooting, Bernthal’s layered and emotive performance keeps the character compelling and relatable.

Here is the official synopsis for The Punisher:

After exacting revenge on those responsible for the death of his wife and children, Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) uncovers a conspiracy that runs far deeper than New York’s criminal underworld. Now known throughout the city as The Punisher, he must discover the truth about injustices that affect more than his family alone.

All 13 episodes of The Punisher will premiere globally on Netflix on November 17, which is incidentally the same day that Warner Bros.’ Justice League hits theaters.