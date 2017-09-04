(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Michael Rooker gets all dressed up as Yondu and gives fans a tour of the Marvel Studios office. Plus, a new episode of Captain Disillusion takes a closer look at the technology that helped bring the visual effects of Back to the Future to life, and a fanmade trailer reimagines Game of Thrones as a modern day series called Westeros.

As Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 tops the home video sales and rental charts, Michael Rooker went over to Marvel Studios in his full Yondu wardrobe to give a tour of the film production company’s offices. So even though Yondu may be dead in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he lives on to give us great moments like this.

Next up, Captain Disillusion takes a closer look at the work Industrial Light and Magic did on Back to the Future to bring sci-fi elements like the DeLorean time machine and more to life. It’s a fascinating look at the amazing practical effects as well as the impressive work that could be done before digital visual effects were so abundant in movies like this.

Finally, one Game of Thrones fan has created a trailer for a modern day set series called Westeros that takes the HBO fantasy series and brings the intrigue of the power struggle into contemporary society. It’s basically the House of Cards version of Game of Thrones, which sounds like it would be pretty awesome.