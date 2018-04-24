The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, find out how Wolverine’s suit from X2: X-Men United was designed for the Marvel sequel. Plus, check out Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin on The Ellen Show talking about walking away from acting and staying out of sight during Christmas, and learn about the method acting skills of Kevin Heffernan on the set of Super Troopers 2.

First, it might seem out of left field, but Tested caught up with Ironhead Studio, and they wanted to bring out a creation from their archives. The company was behind the creation of Wolverine’s suit from X2: X-Men United and designer Jose Fernandez takes the time to discuss how it came to be as well as pointing out some details that we don’t see too well in the movie.

Next up, Macaulay Culkin made a rare talk show appearance to discuss his adult years, why he won’t make the Home Alone face anymore even though fans want him to all the time, and the blessing and a curse that is looking exactly as you did when you were a kid. Culkin also talks about hiding during the time between Thanksgiving and Christmas thanks to Home Alone playing all over the place.

Finally, a featurette for Super Troopers 2 talks to the crew of the comedy troupe Broken Lizard about the surprising and even unnerving method acting skills of Kevin Heffernan as Farva. Did you know he has the same acting coach as Daniel Day-Lewis?