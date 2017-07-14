(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

This edition of The Morning Watch features an assembly of some of the most traumatic movie moments in movies that are rated PG (before the PG-13 rating was ever created), a rap recap of the first six seasons of Game of Thrones, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 star Pom Klementieff auditioning for all the summer movies this year. Watch below!

Game of Thrones returns for a seventh season this Sunday, July 16, and if you need a refresher on what happened over the first six seasons, or you have a friend who just wants to fit in with the cool fantasy nerds, then this rap recap is for you. Honestly, the rhymes pulled off here are pretty impressive, and it covers a lot of ground with a rap that is almost five minutes long.

As we pointed out previously, it was movies like Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and Gremlins that resulted in the Motion Picture Association of America creating their middle ground rating of PG-13 to sit between the PG and R ratings that were being handed out at the time. But before that rating came along, some pretty terrifying scenes made it into movies that would haunt children’s dreams for years to come. Check out some of the most traumatizing scenes to be approved with a PG rating above.

Finally, Funny or Die got together with Pom Klementieff, who played Mantis in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, created an audition tape with her playing roles from this summer’s blockbusters. That might not make much sense since those movies are obviously already made, but we’ll just roll with it since Pom Klementieff is so wonderful.