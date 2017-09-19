(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, Thor: Ragnarok gets a trailer remix that makes it look like the movie came out in 1987. Plus, find out why you Norm Macdonald should undeniable be considered a comedy genius, and see some of the best seasons from the third season of Rick and Morty (so far) recreated in the video game Fallout 4.

First up, the folks at Nerdist put together this Thor: Ragnarok trailer remix as if you were watching a preview for the movie in 1987 on VHS. They’ve even made the visual effects significantly worse, including substituting a shot of Lou Ferrigno as Hulk for the CGI version we’ve seen in the official trailers, not to mention using a younger version of Jeff Goldblum.

Norm Macdonald is one of the more divisive comedians to ever take over the Weekend Update news desk on Saturday Night Live. Some people appreciate his dry, blunt comedy style while others just don’t seem to get it. If you’re looking to understand why plenty of comedy fans love Norm Macdonald so much, a video essay from Nerdwriter explains why he should be considered a comedic genius.

Finally, some hardcore fans of both Rick and Morty and the video game Fallout 4 took a lot of free time to recreate something rather amusing. UpIsNotJump recreated some of the best moments from the third season of Rick and Morty inside Fallout 4. As you can see from the thumbnail teaser, that includes Pickle Rick.