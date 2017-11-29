The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, Honest Trailers picks an easy target this week by taking aim at the hilariously awful movie The Room. Plus, watch a fanmade trailer for Avengers: Infinity War cut in the style of the final Justice League trailer, and experience the pure joy of Tom Hanks laughing throughout his film career.

First up, with The Disaster Artist hitting limited theaters this week, Screen Junkies decided to take aim at The Room. It’s largely considered to be one of the worst films ever made, so there’s plenty to make fun of here. If you’ve never gotten around to seeing this movie, it’s far too bizarre and terrible to avoid. Seek it out, especially before you see The Disaster Artist.

Next up, with the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War just around the corner, YouTube user Mr. Krepshus has created a fanmade trailer cut in the style of the final theatrical trailer for Justice League. It’s a clever use of existing footage from the other Marvel movies that serves as a cool teaser for what’s to come.

Finally, if you need a quick pick-me-up this morning, check out this supercut of the infectious and unique laugh of American treasure Tom Hanks. If you don’t feel pure joy when you see the star of Toy Story and Forrest Gump cracking up, then you really need to cheer up.