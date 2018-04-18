The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, dive into the philosophy behind the first season of HBO’s hit sci-fi series Westworld. Plus, go behind the scenes of Weta Workshop in New Zealand to learn about the designing of the giant kaiju monsters of Pacific Rim Uprising, and learn some things you might not have known about the sci-fi classic film Logan’s Run.

Before the second season of Westworld kicks off this weekend, take a look back at the philosophy that influenced the first season of the show that everyone couldn’t stop talking about. This video essay focuses on the themes of predestination, ethics, consciousness, and more through the lens of the ensemble cast of HBO’s hit series.

Next up, Weta Workshop takes us behind the scenes of their work on the sci-fi sequel Pacific Rim Uprising. The company based in New Zealand creates some of the most meticulously crafted creatures in Hollywood, and they work they put forth in the creation of the gigantic monsters known as kaiju is remarkable, even if you weren’t a fan of the movie.

Finally, SyFy takes a look at the classic 1976 sci-fi adventure Logan’s Run. The film has influenced decades of sci-fi stories, but there’s probably a lot of details from behind the scenes of the movie that you didn’t know about. Plus, the video shows the connection between the themes and metaphors of Logan’s Run and other modern sci-fi movies.