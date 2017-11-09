The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay traces the origins of time travel in fiction, giving us the roots of the sci-fi genre in cinema. Plus, find out how the disappointing story in Jurassic World could possibly have been fixed, and watch some multiplayer footage from Star Wars Battlefront II.

Time travel is a popular sci-fi element in film television an literature, but where (or rather when) did time travel come from? A new video essay from Nerdwriter attempts to trace the origins of time travel so that we might better understand how it has evolved in cinema.

The title of this video is a little misleading since this video from Cracked only deals with how to fix Jurassic World. But even so, their proposal to have the character of Zara (played by Katie McGrath) turned into a more significant character rather than dino dinner would make sense as a way to bring some common sense and humanity to characters who otherwise seem rather hollow.

Finally, with just over a week left until Star Wars Battlefront II hits consoles, a lot of new gameplay footage is making its way online. Here we have over nine minutes of multiplayer gameplay on the Tatooine map, including the arrival of Kylo Ren, which is pretty goddamn cool.