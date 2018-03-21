The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, a video essay attempts to solve the mystery of J.J. Abrams by looking at his work on Felicity. Plus, watch a LEGO version of Star Wars: The Last Jedi in two minutes, and see a Pacific Rim: Uprising music video with a Jaeger performing some pretty sick dance moves.

Patrick (H) Willems tries to determine how J.J. Abrams will finally end a story that he started by looking at the only projects he’s seen through from beginning to end: the TV series Felicity. From this, the video essay attempts to figure out how Abrams might handle Star Wars: Episode 9 since he can’t rely on his usual mystery box as a crutch.

Speaking of Star Wars, this official, animated LEGO Star Wars The Last Jedi adaptation packs the whole movie into just two minutes. They even find some time to squeeze in the original trilogy in the first 15 seconds or so, and the lightsaber battle in Snoke’s throne room still looks cool even in abridged LEGO form.

Finally, the clever geeks over at Nerdist created this Pacific Rim: Uprising music video imagining if there was a soundtrack song called “Let’s Drift.” But if that’s not enough, they also make one of the Jaegers bust a move.