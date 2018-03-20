The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this special Star Wars: The Last Jedi edition, director Rian Johnson breaks down a scene from the sci-fi saga sequel. Plus, a featurette takes a closer look at the Star Wars The Last Jedi music-only version of the film available to watch on digital, and discover some of the biggest revelations from The Last Jedi novelization recently released.

Director Rian Johnson took the time to break down one section of the Battle of Crait from the third act of Star Wars: The Last Jedi for The New York Times. Here he discusses the importance of their wide angle shots and using perspective to heighten the idea of this being a battle of David vs Goliath between the Resistance and the First Order.

A new featurette focuses on the score composed by John Williams with Rian Johnson ranting and raving about the man who created the iconic Star Wars theme and all the orchestral cues that have given the saga such personality over the decades. It’s all in support of the score-only version of the movie that is available to watch after you claim your digital copy through Movies Anywhere.

Finally, Star Wars Explained takes a deep dive into the Star Wars: The Last Jedi novelization by Jason Fry to see if there are any answers to questions that fans still had after the movie was over. There are some details about Supreme Leader Snoke and more, so check out the video to get the information.