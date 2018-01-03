The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see how the films of Terrence Malick has influenced other filmmakers to emulate his work. Plus, go on a tour of the real locations from Forrest Gump, and see a pitch for a Star Wars shooter game from 2016 that looks absolutely incredible.

First up, there’s no mistaking the films of Terrence Malick, and the visual style of the director has been emulated by countless other filmmakers, even those who have an established style of their own. Christopher Nolan, David Gordon Green, Jason Reitman, Cary Fukunaga and more have all been influenced by Terrence Malick’s style as evidenced by this montage of footage put together by Jacob T. Swinney.

Next up, Adam the Woo took the time to track down the various real life filming locations from Forrest Gump, spanning across the United States to Georgia, South Carolina, Washington DC, Arizona, Utah and California. It’s a a fun cross country tour that looks like it would make for a fun scenic vacation for any Forrest Gump fans out there.

Finally, video game company Double Damage (headed by Travis Baldree) put together a pitch for what would have been a modernized take on the classic Star Wars video game X-Wing, putting players into the cockpits of their favorite ships. Sadly, Electronic Arts never did anything with the idea after the pitch was made, and it sounds like it won’t ever come to fruition.