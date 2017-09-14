(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, find out why An American Tail is an animated movie that we should be paying more attention to now more than ever. Plus, learn why Steven Seagal was an appealing action star at the height of his film career and hear an intriguing Rick and Morty theory about evil Morty that is kind of mind-blowing.

As tensions rise across the nation, it’s important to remember the past, and few animated movies take the time to educate children while also delivering them a touching, entertaining story. Cracked points out how Don Bluth’s An American Tail is not only a lovely animated adventure, but also a stellar lesson tailored for kids about Jewish heritage, history and hardship.

Before he became a reality show police officer and a parody of himself, Steven Seagal was a legitimate action star. A video essay from Rossatron examines what made him an appealing action star at the height of his popularity by diving into some of his more successful films from the late 1980s and early 1990s, before his career was relegated to the bargain bin.

Finally, following last weekend’s new episode of Rick and Morty, a new theory has sprouted online proposing the idea that Evil Morty has now taken a more prominent role in the series and could have a major impact on the rest of the season. Then again, maybe everyone is looking into the show too much and Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon just want us to have a good time while pondering emotional and existential questions about life and our relationships.