In this edition, find out what went down behind the scenes with the cancellation of the animated series Star Wars Detours. Plus, run through the history of shrinking people on the big screen and take a closer look at the making of the indie cult favorite of 2017, Brigsby Bear.

First up, the most recent installment of Cutshort takes a look at the cancellation of the animated Star Wars Detours. For those who don’t know, the series from the makers of Robot Chicken was in development just before Lucasfilm was picked up by Disney. Once the purchase was finalized, the project went out the window, and as this video illustrates, that’s probably for the best.

Next up, with Downsizing still playing in some theaters, there’s no better time to take a look back at the history of shrinking people on the big screen. There have been various methods of making it look like people have been made tiny, and Wired had a VFX expert explain how it has been done over the years.

Finally, this video is from a little while back, but since Brigsby Bear ended up on some of our year-end Best Films of 2017 lists, we though it was a good time to highlight this featurette we missed. See how the indie favorite brought this faux children’s program character to life.