The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.

In this edition, see a teenage Seth MacFarlane appearing in a Star Trek fan film he made with his friends long before he became famous. Plus, learn the story behind the Rocky theme song “Gonna Fly Now,” and see a supercut of scenes from Stranger Things 2 recreated in LEGO form.

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane may be busy working on his Star Trek-style comedy series The Orville, but long before he was famous, the writer, producer, director and actor was starring in and making Star Trek fan films. Here’s footage from one of those fan films with MacFarlane showing off his impressive impression chops as Captain Kirk.

Next up, The Academy talked to Carol Connors about the creation of “Gonna Fly Now,” the iconic theme song from the Best Picture-winning Rocky from 1976. Believe it or not, the song started in the shower. Find out which songs are eligible for Oscars this year right here, and see which scores are eligible right here.

Finally, check out a recreation of some of the best moments from Stranger Things 2 using LEGO pieces. It’s not quite as exciting as recreating the trailer for Stranger things 2, but theere’s still some solid stop-motion work here.