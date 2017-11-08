(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fanmade productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this special Stranger Things 2 edition, we have an Honest Trailer that takes aim at the first season of the hit Netflix season now that the second season has been available a little while. Plus, check out a sitcom mash-up with Perfect Strangers and a minimalist animated recreation of the first season.

First up, Screen Junkies takes aim at the first season of Netflix’s nostalgic 1980s sci-fi series. They make quite the astute observation that Stranger Things is basically a cute, sci-fi version of The Hangover. Once they lay it all out, it will be hard to think of anything else the next time you watch. If you haven’t watched the second season, be aware of a joke about the second season that pops up between 3:10 and 3:20. You’ve been warned!

Next up, the folks at Creative Mammals and Bare Knuckles Creative took the time to create a quick, minimalist animated recap of the first season of Stranger Things.

Finally, Jimmy Kimmel Live rounded up Mark Linn-Baker and Bronson Pinchot to reprise their roles as Larry Appleton and Balki Bartokomous to star in a little sitcom revival with a twist. The two cousin characters find themselves dealing with another roommate, Balki’s cousin named Dem Ogorgon. That’s right, it’s Perfect Stranger Things.